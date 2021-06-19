Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Girl at Window - Light Adjustment & Retouch

Girl at Window - Light Adjustment & Retouch image retouching retouch retouching
Add a little sunlight to the Window to give a warm look to the image. Curves Adj. Tool in Photoshop CC is used with the Blend If tool to manage effects of sunlight in Shadows and Highlights. Also Image resizing work is done.

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
