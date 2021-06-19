Callstring – Dialer Theming

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This UI lets you style the embedded dialer to match your UI. The nav options in the right panel let you preview specific interaction states to see how your dialer will look in action. I drew inspiration from website builders, but was able to show a more comprehensive view of all the details of the UI since dealing with less real estate.
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.