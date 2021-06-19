Ryan David Curtis

Callstring – Dialer Theming

Callstring – Dialer Theming
This UI lets you style the embedded dialer to match your UI. The nav options in the right panel let you preview specific interaction states to see how your dialer will look in action. I drew inspiration from website builders, but was able to show a more comprehensive view of all the details of the UI since dealing with less real estate.

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
