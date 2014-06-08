JJ Lee

Monarc Shopping Bag

JJ Lee
JJ Lee
Hire Me
  • Save
Monarc Shopping Bag ecommerce website ui ux shopping menswear suits cart clean minimalist
Download color palette

Check out the entire project http://jjleedesign.com/project/monarc-2-0/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2014
JJ Lee
JJ Lee
Product Designer, Design Educator, Sneakerhead
Hire Me

More by JJ Lee

View profile
    • Like