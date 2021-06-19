The Great Lion Of Judah - Digital Drawing Art

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I made this drawing one month ago when i was hearing music from the music band Twice and their song called The Lion & The Lamb and meanwhile i was hearing it... an image came into my mind, it was a great lion with big yellow eyes, a big red- brown mane, fierce, big, kind, strong and majestic and its body shone with a special light than i never saw it before and was sitted in a throne that seemed to be made from youngers trees, it was a beautifull image to draw so i did it.
I took my tablet and with a grayscale i made the lineart and then i used the same to make its lights and shadows, to finish the drawing i add warm colours and sparckles.
I was really satified with this drawing because the last time than i made something hearing music the result was too awfull that i never wanted to post it.
The full progress is avaivable on Tiktok, Youtube and several social media.
#art #drawing #animals #artwork #digitalart #lion #grayscake #mythical #christianity #majestic #tiktok #youtube #tgsproducciones