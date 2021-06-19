The Great Lion Of Judah - Digital Drawing Art

I made this drawing one month ago when i was hearing music from the music band Twice and their song called The Lion & The Lamb and meanwhile i was hearing it... an image came into my mind, it was a great lion with big yellow eyes, a big red- brown mane, fierce, big, kind, strong and majestic and its body shone with a special light than i never saw it before and was sitted in a throne that seemed to be made from youngers trees, it was a beautifull image to draw so i did it.

I took my tablet and with a grayscale i made the lineart and then i used the same to make its lights and shadows, to finish the drawing i add warm colours and sparckles.

I was really satified with this drawing because the last time than i made something hearing music the result was too awfull that i never wanted to post it.

The full progress is avaivable on Tiktok, Youtube and several social media.

#art #drawing #animals #artwork #digitalart #lion #grayscake #mythical #christianity #majestic #tiktok #youtube #tgsproducciones