Alisa Wonder

Message app - Direct Messaging Daily UI

Message app - Direct Messaging Daily UI app ux message app chatting app design messaging dailyui 013 013 ui minimal messages dailyuichallenge dailyui
Hi Dribbblers!
Daily UI challenge (13/100)
Press "L" if you like it. <3
My behance: https://www.behance.net/korenskayaaada
My inst: @vvonder_tech
Available for crafting your ideas!

