Moment: Landing Page

Moment: Landing Page web logo graphic design modern landing screen time landing page app design teal website moment branding inspiration design clean ux ui
🧘🏻 What is Moment?
Moment is a mobile application that reduces our screen time on phones and tablets. It has features like phone fasting, coaching, and family/friend groups.

We can create and join groups of friends or family members. So we can keep each other actionable & receive coaching in tandem.

✍🏻 Case Study
By the way, for this project, I wrote a case study that is published on Bootcamp via Medium. You can read it as well to learn more about the project and process.

📪 Do you have an idea? Let's work together! 😉

