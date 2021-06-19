Lauri Parkkamäki

Chess

Lauri Parkkamäki
Lauri Parkkamäki
  • Save
Chess
Download color palette

Designed chess pieces that can be made with a laser cutter. Also, wanted to visualize how the end product would look like and ended up with this.

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Lauri Parkkamäki
Lauri Parkkamäki

More by Lauri Parkkamäki

View profile
    • Like