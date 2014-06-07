Caleb Jessie

Airo App

Airo App
This is an iOS app I've been working on for the longest time but the project became stagnant. The developer who was working on it is too busy and now it's just a concept.

Let me know what you think of the design or the idea in general!

Posted on Jun 7, 2014
