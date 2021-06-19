Landing Page UI Concept for The Great Gentleman Soda Company

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello,
Here I have taken The Great Gentleman Soda Company for my UI design concept and created their landing page. My primary motive for this design was to create something minimal yet interactive UI design.
#dailyui #003 #challenge
Feedbacks are really appreciated for my improvement.
Thank you for visiting. Hope you have a great day ahead. 🎉😊