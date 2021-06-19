Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Suman Debnath

Landing Page UI Concept for The Great Gentleman Soda Company

Suman Debnath
Suman Debnath
  • Save
Landing Page UI Concept for The Great Gentleman Soda Company brand portfolio website concept design 3d branding typography ux ui design motion graphics landing page
Download color palette

Hello,
Here I have taken The Great Gentleman Soda Company for my UI design concept and created their landing page. My primary motive for this design was to create something minimal yet interactive UI design.
#dailyui #003 #challenge

Feedbacks are really appreciated for my improvement.

Thank you for visiting. Hope you have a great day ahead. 🎉😊

Suman Debnath
Suman Debnath

More by Suman Debnath

View profile
    • Like