🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
So I've been working on this app called "Trendio" that helps you find and share things happening near you and chat with people to know what's happening in detail.
With Trendio you can easily find out what's happening near you or at a place like traffic, events, ATM malfunction, long queue... before you go there.