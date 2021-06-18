Emotional Design Process | Illustration for Studio Science Blog

This is my illustration for Studio Science's blog post about "Navigating the Emotional Design Process" authored by Alexandra Allinson, Director, Creative Operations. The illustration is meant to connect with readers who can relate to the varying emotions that often accompany the design process. Here, the emotions represented are disappointment/anger (red), ambivalence (black), and satisfaction/joy (yellow). The concentric circles represent how those emotions radiate out onto others and intersect in the creative process. The small dots represent sticking points along the way.

In her blog post, Allinson references three areas she focuses on when facilitating the client + designer relationships at Studio Science: expectations, empathy, and engagement. These areas of focus provide a way for all stakeholders to navigate the process in a way that leads to overall success and are represented in the illustration by the arrows.

Read the blog here: Navigating the Emotional Design Process