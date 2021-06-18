Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
JS Classroom / Logo Design

JS Classroom / Logo Design logo mark brand logo design branding identity blue illustration octopus js
Download color palette

The mark combines the concepts of an octopus and a digital medium. 🐙+💻
The octopus by itself represents the ability to handle various frameworks and technologies related to JavaScript.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
