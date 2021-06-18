Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Gold Flower Digital Watch Face - Available on Galaxy Store
It's a modern and elegant watch face with many functions. The watch face is Available on Samsung Galaxy Store for Galaxy Watch 3 - Galaxy Active 1/2 - Gear s3 and Gear Sport
Instagram | Portfolio | Galaxy Store