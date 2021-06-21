Westhill App Spot Illustrations

Westhill is a challenger-brand, managed repair platform-as-a-service in the property & claims and restoration space.

In an industry where tensions are high, trust is low and communication is sparse, they help insurance carriers deliver a faster claim restoration experience for their policyholders, while enabling contractors to grow their businesses through more consistent work and extremely low [network participation] fees.

Above are some spot illustrations we created to help bring the onboarding experience to life within their Contractor application.