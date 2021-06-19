Neelesh Chaudhary

Instagram Website Redesign Concept

Instagram Website Redesign Concept instagram post social media design post design instagram template download freebie figma dailyui twitter facebook instagram social media ux logo branding cards typography ui minimal design
Hello Everyone
Wanna looking for the fresh concept of the Instagram website with some colourful icons & minimal layout.
Hope you guy’s like it.

Stay tuned for dark mode and download freebie here 👇🏻
  Feel free to give your feedback also like, share, and follow me for regular updates.

