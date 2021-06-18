Design Portfolio

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
WHAT WILL YOU GET:
52pp Adobe InDesign Document
2 Size A4 and US Letter
1 PDF File
Adobe InDesign (.indd for CC, .idml for CS4 and above)
Includes .IDML file
Uses free fonts
Get It Here https://crmrkt.com/0varw4