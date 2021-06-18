Bunny goes to school

Scene 1: A forest scene in the morning with a wooden home

on the left hand side. In front of the small wooden

home is Benny the bear putting his back pack on his

shoulders. Whilst Liam the lion and Belle the bird

wait for him.

Scene 2: Still in the forest, Benny the bear, Liam the lion and

Belle the bird come across three pathways and are

not sure which to take. The sign with the word

“school” lies on the floor.

Scene 3:Belle the bird is in the sky overlooking the forest. She

able to see the 3 pathways (right, center & left) but

only fragments of each pathway as the forest trees blocked them.

But she sees the school on the right

hand side but no clear path towards the school.

There were no students along the pathway on the right.

Scene 4: Benny the bear, Liam the lion and Belle the bird once

again face the three path ways but this time Benny

the Bear points towards the middle pathway. Benny

the walks slight ahead of Liam the lion and Belle the bird.

Scene 5: Benny the Bear, Liam the Lion and Belle the Bird walk

alongside Thomas the tortoise still on the pathway.

Scene 6: Benny the bear, Liam the lion, Belle the bird and

Thomas the tortoise are now happy as they see the

school up ahead. Whilst other animals in the

distance enter the school yard.