Bunny goes to school

Scene 1: A forest scene in the morning with a wooden home
on the left hand side. In front of the small wooden
home is Benny the bear putting his back pack on his
shoulders. Whilst Liam the lion and Belle the bird
wait for him.
Scene 2: Still in the forest, Benny the bear, Liam the lion and
Belle the bird come across three pathways and are
not sure which to take. The sign with the word
“school” lies on the floor.
Scene 3:Belle the bird is in the sky overlooking the forest. She
able to see the 3 pathways (right, center & left) but
only fragments of each pathway as the forest trees blocked them.
But she sees the school on the right
hand side but no clear path towards the school.
There were no students along the pathway on the right.
Scene 4: Benny the bear, Liam the lion and Belle the bird once
again face the three path ways but this time Benny
the Bear points towards the middle pathway. Benny
the walks slight ahead of Liam the lion and Belle the bird.
Scene 5: Benny the Bear, Liam the Lion and Belle the Bird walk
alongside Thomas the tortoise still on the pathway.
Scene 6: Benny the bear, Liam the lion, Belle the bird and
Thomas the tortoise are now happy as they see the
school up ahead. Whilst other animals in the
distance enter the school yard.