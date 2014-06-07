Michael Nunes

Portica typeface - Part.2

Michael Nunes
Michael Nunes
Portica typeface
Hi guys

Remember Portica typeface. Here´s the finished project. I was supposed to publish it sooner on dribbble by I forgot.
You can check the full project and download link here. http://goo.gl/t7oF8x

Cheers

Posted on Jun 7, 2014
Michael Nunes
Michael Nunes

