Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Executivemba

Executive MBA VS Regular MBA

Executivemba
Executivemba
  • Save
Executive MBA VS Regular MBA management higher education entrepreneurs education mba business management executive mba
Download color palette

Executive master of business administration (EMBA) is designed for working corporate executives and senior managers.
Typically, an individual working towards an EMBA continues to work full-time at work.
Considerable work experience and business knowledge are helpful to succeed in a top-tier EMBA program.
visit: https://iitb-wustl.org/
Full ppt. on
visit: https://www.slideserve.com/executivemba/executive-mba-vs-regular-mba

Executivemba
Executivemba

More by Executivemba

View profile
    • Like