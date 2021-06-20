Spendesk Strong Authentication

Hello Dribbble 🏀,

These past months the enablement squad and the mobile squad have been very busy adding more security to Spendesk: we added a multi-factor authentication to protect all sensitive operations and prevent fraud.

This cross platform project was a real challenge as we wanted to provide more control and security while maintaining a smooth and enjoyable experience. This is why we also work closely with the Brand Studio to provide clear and immersive illustrations (s/o Quentin)

Thanks to all the people involving in this project: Elisa, Danito, Valentina, Vivianito, Jipéto, Auré, Paul, Juju and Cédric.