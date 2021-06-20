David Elbaz
Spendesk

Spendesk Strong Authentication

David Elbaz
Spendesk
David Elbaz for Spendesk
  • Save
Spendesk Strong Authentication mobile authentication branding
Spendesk Strong Authentication mobile authentication branding
Download color palette
  1. Turing 1.jpg
  2. Turing 2.jpg

Hello Dribbble 🏀,

These past months the enablement squad and the mobile squad have been very busy adding more security to Spendesk: we added a multi-factor authentication to protect all sensitive operations and prevent fraud.

This cross platform project was a real challenge as we wanted to provide more control and security while maintaining a smooth and enjoyable experience. This is why we also work closely with the Brand Studio to provide clear and immersive illustrations (s/o Quentin)

Thanks to all the people involving in this project: Elisa, Danito, Valentina, Vivianito, Jipéto, Auré, Paul, Juju and Cédric.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Spendesk
Spendesk

More by Spendesk

View profile
    • Like