#DailyUI #009 - Music Player

Hi!
This is my Music Player for 9th day of the Daily UI Challenge!
Hope you guys like this, Please let me know what you think!

Anyway today is SEVENTEEN comeback yuhu! Listen to their new mini album "Your Choice" guys.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
