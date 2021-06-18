Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bala Footwear: "Just Doing My F*cking Job"

Created for Bala Footwear for Nurses' Week 2021. Bala collected testimonials from their staff nurses and nurses across the country and saw that instead of the term “hero,” many nurses preferred the recognition that “they get sh*t done, and sh*t done well.” These were inspired by that realness as well as the warmth, strength, and fierceness from the nurses in my life.

