Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hassan Pervez

albums logo design

Hassan Pervez
Hassan Pervez
  • Save
albums logo design modern design mark minimal brand identity gallery icon futuristic creative colors designer portfolio monogram photos icon logo logo design identity designer a letter photo monogram album photos videos layer logo icon logos mark branding logos icon crypto social network modern connection album photos
Download color palette

albums logo design.
albums logo design. (for sale)

The logo concept was the albums or box .
I would love to hear your feedback on this design. Thanks..

Contact for branding works: hassanpervez2580@gmail.com

Follow me on Instagram | Pinterest | Behance

Hassan Pervez
Hassan Pervez

More by Hassan Pervez

View profile
    • Like