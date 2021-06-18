A scuola di Cotto - PARMACOTTO

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The one-page official website, colorful and punctuated by animations, was the first touchpoint of "A scuola di Cotto", designed to promote greater awareness of food choices in children with a language close to their world. An innovative project in which Iride supported the marketing and communication team of Parmacotto in all steps, from brainstorming to final implementation.