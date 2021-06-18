Iride Comunicazione

A scuola di Cotto - PARMACOTTO

Iride Comunicazione
Iride Comunicazione
Hire Us
  • Save
A scuola di Cotto - PARMACOTTO web site web ux ui design
Download color palette
  1. video-parmacotto.mp4
  2. screen home.jpg

The one-page official website, colorful and punctuated by animations, was the first touchpoint of "A scuola di Cotto", designed to promote greater awareness of food choices in children with a language close to their world. An innovative project in which Iride supported the marketing and communication team of Parmacotto in all steps, from brainstorming to final implementation.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Iride Comunicazione
Iride Comunicazione
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Iride Comunicazione

View profile
    • Like