Soviet Design. Red Wealth: homepage (second version)

This is the second version of the design of the main promotional page of the website dedicated to the exhibition "Soviet Design" at the Brussels Design Museum. This version introduces visitors to constructivism, a vibrant movement in art, design, and architecture that originated in the early 1930s in the USSR.
At the exhibition everyone can get acquainted with the way of life of people in the USSR and feel the spirit of that time.