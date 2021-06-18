Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Soviet Design. Red Wealth: homepage (second version)

Soviet Design. Red Wealth: homepage (second version) homepage home soviet union soviet design ussr figma design figma ui student work student geekbrains minimal design web design web
This is the second version of the design of the main promotional page of the website dedicated to the exhibition "Soviet Design" at the Brussels Design Museum. This version introduces visitors to constructivism, a vibrant movement in art, design, and architecture that originated in the early 1930s in the USSR.

At the exhibition everyone can get acquainted with the way of life of people in the USSR and feel the spirit of that time.

