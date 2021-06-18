Blackhole Branding - Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
I've had the overwhelming urge to create a new identity for my design and development agency? studio? whatever it is.
I only use it as an umbrella company for my side projects, but I've been tired of the name and branding of X&Co. So I was looking around for a couple months for a spark of inspiration for this new identity.
I was considering the names Taco Shop, Out of Office / OOO, and finally Blackhole — which is the one that inspired me enough to create a concept for. So here it is, let me know what you guys think!