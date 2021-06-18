Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Walkthrough Screens - Eventzo

Walkthrough Screens - Eventzo mobileapp design ios uiux create event walkthroughscreens rewards fun events party mobile app onboarding eventzo walkthrough
Hello Folks,
I have designed a Walkthrough Screens for the Evento App. An app which is used to search and join events/meetup with your friends.
I hope you guys are like it. Show me some love and Feedbacks are welcomed.
Stay tune for the further screens :)

