Assistant Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Crew!
Happy Friday! I hope you crushed the week. 👊
I'm working on concepts for a home assistant app that handles cleaning, groceries, laundry, and anything else you can imagine while you focus on you.
Does your startup need a brand uplift? Let's talk!
👉 Please email me at kyle@brasshands.com to discuss your brand.