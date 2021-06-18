Kyle Anthony Miller
Assistant Website brand agency web designer b2c consumer b2b saas hero landing page brand designer web design website ui branding brand identity
I'm working on concepts for a home assistant app that handles cleaning, groceries, laundry, and anything else you can imagine while you focus on you.

