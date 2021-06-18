Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
🚚 Tesla Trucks & Dumpers

exotic minimal omarya webdesign uxdesign elonmusk cybertruck
🚚 Tesla Trucks & Dumpers | Landing Page Design

I've been exploring the Tesla Cybertruck landing page and got the concept of designing the same for Trucks & Dumpers that helps us to conquer Mars and settle civilization. Tried something vibrant and aesthetic design this time!

💭 Let me know your thoughts!

🏜 Background Credit: Freepik

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
