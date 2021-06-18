Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🚚 Tesla Trucks & Dumpers | Landing Page Design
I've been exploring the Tesla Cybertruck landing page and got the concept of designing the same for Trucks & Dumpers that helps us to conquer Mars and settle civilization. Tried something vibrant and aesthetic design this time!
💭 Let me know your thoughts!
🏜 Background Credit: Freepik