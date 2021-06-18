Sneha Salian

Purple Assassin

Purple Assassin anime girl characterdesign illustration anime art digitalart
A deadly assassin seen in the darkest of nights doing her job, all people can see is the colour purple in her presence. Nobody knows her true identity, but what they do know once she sets her eyes on a target there is no escape.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
