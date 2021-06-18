Teta - The Cooperative App Builder

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Here is a small shot to introduce you Teta, a cooperative app builder.
Teta has few unique features:
- tree view mode instead of classic drag & drop system
- cooperative mode allows teams to work together in real time
- it works with Shopify, WordPress, MixPanel and Rest API.
- it is made to work on desktop and touch devices

See more on 👉 https://teta.so
#appbuilder #flutter #nocode #teta

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
