Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jo

CHESS

Jo
Jo
  • Save
CHESS nav black and white concept chess minimal web illustration app ux design
CHESS nav black and white concept chess minimal web illustration app ux design
Download color palette
  1. Screenshot 2021-06-18 115627.png
  2. Screenshot 2021-06-18 115627.png

Chess pieces illustration using Figma (Design/Wireframe).

Please take a closer look using the link below.
Would love to hear feedback and improvements.

https://www.figma.com/proto/Gk9uWZCAurEHM0bFNCoNZY/Untitled?node-id=163%3A4513&scaling=contain&page-id=0%3A1

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Jo
Jo

More by Jo

View profile
    • Like