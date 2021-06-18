Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jord Riekwel
Detail

Detail App Icon

Jord Riekwel
Detail
Jord Riekwel for Detail
  • Save
Detail App Icon live letter d video stream fold star macos ios icon brand gradient symbol identity mark logo
Download color palette

I’ve joined Detail as a part-time brand designer. 🎉 Detail turns your phone into the best camera for live video and streaming.

My first task was to design this new app icon, which shows that Detail gives creators a toolkit with superpowers to produce better video. It’s a really cool tool and you should totally sign up for an invite here, and follow us on Twitter.

Art direction by @davidnotte.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Detail
Detail
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Detail

View profile
    • Like