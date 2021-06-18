Ksenia

Botanical improvisation

Botanical improvisation watercolor
I lived at my parents' dacha and saw a lot of berries and plants. In particular, how strawberries reproduce with whiskers. I sat down to draw and I got this illustration.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
