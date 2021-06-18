Md Shihab Uddin

B Modern Letter Logo Mark.

Md Shihab Uddin
Md Shihab Uddin
  • Save
B Modern Letter Logo Mark. web design abstract minimalist minimal 3d graphic design digital marketing digital agency simple black and white ui vector icon logotype modern logo illustration design logo branding
Download color palette

Hello Everyone 👋🏻
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @Shihsb2022

I would love to hear your feedback on this design. Thank you!

Contact for freelance work:
-----------------------
gmail: mdshihabuddin2022@gmail.com
WhatsApp : +8801303838387
Skype : live:.6f59b87193382b09

Md Shihab Uddin
Md Shihab Uddin

More by Md Shihab Uddin

View profile
    • Like