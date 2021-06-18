Football Landing Page ui

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello design mates!
I designed a concept landing page for a football association to engage their target audience with visually appealing design aesthetics and enhance their tickets for events.
Well! To design a high-performing website, you need to understand who your target audience is and what’s the best way to reach it.
Both Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumer purchases are sparked by a need. But the underlying motivations behind those needs are different.
But if you aren’t a designer by trade, how can you make a website that looks great and brings in sales?
Luckily, I'm a designer by profession and I can help you enhance your website/app visual appeal for better customer retention and boost sales.
Let's strategize and discuss for free.
