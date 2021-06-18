Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Syed Umair Raza

Football Landing Page ui

Hello design mates!

I designed a concept landing page for a football association to engage their target audience with visually appealing design aesthetics and enhance their tickets for events.

Well! To design a high-performing website, you need to understand who your target audience is and what’s the best way to reach it.

Both Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumer purchases are sparked by a need. But the underlying motivations behind those needs are different.

But if you aren’t a designer by trade, how can you make a website that looks great and brings in sales?

Luckily, I'm a designer by profession and I can help you enhance your website/app visual appeal for better customer retention and boost sales.

Let's strategize and discuss for free.

