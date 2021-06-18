Landscape Business Website (Coded Also)

Hello Guys!

I've made this website for a friend of mine that is into a landscaping & gardening business.

I've actually also coded it and here is the url: https://m2fittings.co.uk

I didn't used any CMS, just HTML/SASS and a cool javascript library for the parallax effect (locomotives scroll).

What do you think about it? Any suggestion?

Feel free to contact me if you have a project and you need a web designer, all of the websites made by me are handy-coded, responsive and SEO ready.

My portfolio: https://gianmarcodelfreo.com