Landscape Business Website (Coded Also)

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Guys!
I've made this website for a friend of mine that is into a landscaping & gardening business.
I've actually also coded it and here is the url: https://m2fittings.co.uk
I didn't used any CMS, just HTML/SASS and a cool javascript library for the parallax effect (locomotives scroll).
What do you think about it? Any suggestion?
Feel free to contact me if you have a project and you need a web designer, all of the websites made by me are handy-coded, responsive and SEO ready.
My portfolio: https://gianmarcodelfreo.com