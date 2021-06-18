Yoga & Meditation Website Prototype

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Guys!
I've recently come up with this Yoga & Meditation Prototype idea for a customer.
Let me know what do you think and if you also practice those hobbies.
Feel free to contact me if you have a project and you need a web designer, all of the websites made by me are handy-coded, responsive and SEO ready.
My portfolio: https://gianmarcodelfreo.com