Ghostbusters | Movie Poster Design

This is one of two re-designed posters for the movie Ghostbusters (1984). What I feel is different from the original poster to mine is adding other essentials that help visualise the look of the dark and horror ridden New York City. I wanted to add more elements, but keep the look simple and tidy at the same time, so I could only add the basics (name, logo, credits and tagline) but still make the poster look fresh.