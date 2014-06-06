Karl Bembridge

Ghostbusters | Movie Poster Design

Ghostbusters | Movie Poster Design
This is one of two re-designed posters for the movie Ghostbusters (1984). What I feel is different from the original poster to mine is adding other essentials that help visualise the look of the dark and horror ridden New York City. I wanted to add more elements, but keep the look simple and tidy at the same time, so I could only add the basics (name, logo, credits and tagline) but still make the poster look fresh.

Posted on Jun 6, 2014
