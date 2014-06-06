RJ Mundt

U Hiragana

RJ Mundt
RJ Mundt
  • Save
U Hiragana japanese japan hiragana type typography grid
Download color palette

Moving to Japan opened a Pandora's box of typographic possibilities. So I've decided to tackle the hiragana alphabet...in no particular order to explore new illustrative styles. Here is another! う (u)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2014
RJ Mundt
RJ Mundt

More by RJ Mundt

View profile
    • Like