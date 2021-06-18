Priyanka Bhandari

Building Interaction

Here’s a shot showcasing a building interaction done for an architecture firm.

The animation shows interaction between the axonometric view of the building and the table containing details of all the apartments.

Hovering over an apartment highlights the details of that apartment in the table and vice versa.

Clicking on an available apartment or its corresponding row in the table brings up a pop-up with further details of the apartment including the floor plan as well as a button to get in touch regarding that specific apartment.

The apartments shown in red indicates that those apartments have already been reserved.

See it in action here: https://2effe.ch/appartamenti/

