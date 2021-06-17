Tannu Daral

[Storm] The Penguin

[Storm] The Penguin
One of my first illustrations! I've started learning Illustrator for a few days now and this is one of the thing that i came up with. There's no shadows bc I couldn't figure that out at the time, well now I do :P

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
