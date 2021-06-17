Ecommerce Product Page Design

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello everyone! I have beento work with a Geek product page design concept exploration, I think this beautiful and I hope you think so either.
Would be great to hear your feedback and suggestions on this new design. Press "L" to like ❤️and give your valuable feedback, Thanks for your time and have a good day!