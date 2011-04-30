Tyson Edwards

Yerd

Tyson Edwards
Tyson Edwards
  • Save
Yerd layout typography publication surf green
Download color palette

Layout mock-ups for Yerd mag concept with Mr. bendifferding.com Credit also to Andrew Kerassitis for the beautiful wave artwork.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2011
Tyson Edwards
Tyson Edwards

More by Tyson Edwards

View profile
    • Like