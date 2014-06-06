Justin Peabody

Sneakerdoodle

Justin Peabody
Justin Peabody
  • Save
Sneakerdoodle sneaker shoes illustration vector aasics doodle icon design
Download color palette

I did a little series of vector illustrations of some of my favorite kicks that I affectionately called, "Sneakerdoodles."

Check out all six here: http://imgur.com/a/AOx2h

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2014
Justin Peabody
Justin Peabody

More by Justin Peabody

View profile
    • Like