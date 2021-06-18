Habits App UI

Hey friends!

It's great to be back on Dribbble. For the past few months, I've been focused on running my Instagram profile and working on many interesting client projects. I'll be excited to share the results of that work very soon!

Today however, I'm excited to share this quick concept I made a long time ago. It's a concept app that lets the user track habits. I went with an incredible simple design without any unnecessary elements.

That's it for today!

Yours truly,

Michael

