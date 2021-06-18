Good for Sale
Habits App UI

Habits App UI mobiledesign mobileapp uimobile uxdesign uidesign ui logo illustration mobile design mobile app mobile minimal interface inspiration design mobileui
  1. Habits.png
  2. Principles_cover.png

UI Design Principles eBook

Hey friends!

It's great to be back on Dribbble. For the past few months, I've been focused on running my Instagram profile and working on many interesting client projects. I'll be excited to share the results of that work very soon!

Today however, I'm excited to share this quick concept I made a long time ago. It's a concept app that lets the user track habits. I went with an incredible simple design without any unnecessary elements.

That's it for today!

Yours truly,
Michael

🚀 Would you like to learn UI Design from scratch? Get my eBook at 25% off - ui-principles.com.

🔥 Follow me on Instagram to learn UI Design for free: @michael.filipiuk

