Rochelle

Fine Dining Restaurant Delivery App

Rochelle
Rochelle
Fine Dining Restaurant Delivery App
Hello all, future product designer here looking for some feedback! I have created a food delivery app for a fine dining restaraunt and looking for some feedback in regard to the design itself, color choices and typograpghy used. Thanks in advance!

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Rochelle
Rochelle
