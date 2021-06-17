Fine Dining Restaurant Delivery App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello all, future product designer here looking for some feedback! I have created a food delivery app for a fine dining restaraunt and looking for some feedback in regard to the design itself, color choices and typograpghy used. Thanks in advance!