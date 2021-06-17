Mood Board (Spa Application)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This was a mood board I created for a Spa Application I was working on for a client. It helped to get me into the style both the client and I wanted to set for the customer. Calm undertones that would make the customer feel relaxed the minute they opened the app.