Mood Board (Spa Application)

Mood Board (Spa Application) design moodboard
This was a mood board I created for a Spa Application I was working on for a client. It helped to get me into the style both the client and I wanted to set for the customer. Calm undertones that would make the customer feel relaxed the minute they opened the app.

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
