Agriculture Logo

About the company

We are a family-run farm in the third generation. The farm is situated slightly above Gstaad in the heart of the Saanenland. On our farm we work closely connected with nature and the course of the seasons. Our organic grazing cattle grow up on lush green meadows and pastures, over the winter they are fed with fine hay in the free-range barn. When the time is right, our cattle are killed stress-free directly on the farm, without being loaded for slaughter and transported to a place unknown to them. In addition to cattle farming, we grow organic pumpkins and several varieties of organic vegetables, berries and fruits. Directly on the farm is a vacation apartment, which is available to guests from all over the world. The logo and the style guide are meant to represent our sustainable way of working and the high quality of our products. In the base we think of a main brand "Sarinahof - GSTAAD", which can be completed with the sub-brands "Sarinahof - Pure Pleasure", "Sarinahof - Lifestlye & Wellbeing" and "Sarinahof - Holidys" as needed. Our customers are composed of private individuals who appreciate high quality food; hotels and restaurants; and delicatessen stores.