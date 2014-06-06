Jeremy Le Van

Sunrise Calendar on Android, iOS and Web

So last week we shipped a huge update to Sunrise Calendar, you now can access Sunrise from any major platform on mobile and desktop.

Sunrise is a fresh new experience at what a calendar should be. Check it out and let us know what you think: Sunrise.am

Huge props to @Victor Coulon, @Arnaud Vallat and @Pierre-Élie Fauché on their first release!

Web | Android | iOS

Posted on Jun 6, 2014
